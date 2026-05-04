In Lviv, district administration employees were reprimanded for an AI-generated photo of a tree being pruned

In Lviv, a district administration employee posted an artificial intelligence-generated photo of a pruned tree as proof of work done. She was reprimanded for this.

This was reported by the Lviv City Council.

A Lviv resident contacted the cityʼs hotline with a request to cut down a tree near his house. Later, they reported on the work done with a photo, which, as it turned out, was generated by artificial intelligence. But in reality, no work was carried out.

This photo began to be actively discussed on social networks. After that, the head of the Frankivsk district administration explained the incident as follows: the contractor sent a generated visualization of how the tree would look after the possible work requested by the resident, and as proof that it cannot be done this way.

The district administration employee took this image as confirmation of the work done and sent it as a response to the hotline.

The City Council also noted that in the coming days, specialists from the Environmental Department will visit the site of the request together with the contractor to determine what kind of work is necessary with the tree.

The city hall also emphasized that this is the first such case in the entire history of the cityʼs hotline, which has been operating for 8 years and processes dozens of residentsʼ appeals every day.

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