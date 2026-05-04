Bitcoin surpasses $80 000 for first time in three months as markets rally

The price of Bitcoin, the worldʼs most expensive cryptocurrency, rose above $80 000 for the first time in more than three months, amid rising stock markets in Asia.

Bloomberg writes about this.

On Monday morning, Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $80 594, its highest since January 31. Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, also rose in price.

Bitcoin hit a record high of over $126,000 in October 2025, before falling to around $60 000 in February. Since then, the asset has been gradually recovering, thanks in part to demand from large companies.

According to Bloomberg, on Friday, investors poured $630 million into US funds that invest in bitcoin. Analysts say that due to the activity of large investors, bitcoin is expected to rise to $85 000 in the coming weeks.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the worldʼs first and most famous cryptocurrency, or "digital currency", which was introduced in 2009. In fact, Bitcoin is a decentralized electronic payment system with a conventional unit of money — the bitcoin.

Bitcoin has no centralized management or issuers. Digitally signed transactions between two addresses are transmitted to all nodes in the peer-to-peer network, and data on the movement of bitcoins is stored in a duplicate database.

It is still unknown who exactly created this cryptocurrency. The formal creator is Satoshi Nakamoto — this is the pseudonym of the person or group of people who wrote the first protocols of the future digital currency.

However, in early April, The New York Times journalist John Carriere said that he had been investigating the creator of Bitcoin for a year and a half and had concluded that it was Adam Beck, a 55-year-old British developer and founder of “Blockstream”.

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