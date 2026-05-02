The body of a murdered Ukrainian was found in Poland — the police have already detained the suspect

The body of a 35-year-old Ukrainian citizen with signs of fatal stab wounds was found in the Polish city of Jarocin. Police have already detained the suspect.

This is reported by the Polish media TVP.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 1. At around 11:30 PM, a passerby noticed a man lying on Zamkova Street in a pool of blood with no signs of life. Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

The deceased was a 35-year-old Ukrainian man who lived in Jarocin County. The investigation is considering the version of premeditated murder, but the circumstances of the crime are still being established.

Police have already detained a 21-year-old Ukrainian man suspected of murder. His whereabouts were determined through surveillance camera footage and forensic work.

The suspect is currently being held in custody. No formal charges have been filed against him yet, and the interrogation is ongoing. According to police, the man was sober at the time of his arrest.

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