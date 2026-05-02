Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk won the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid for the first time

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk won her first WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid.

This was reported on the tournament website.

In the final, the athlete beat the “neutral” Russian Mirra Andreeva in an hour and a half with a score of 6:3, 7:5. Kostyuk celebrated her victory in the somersault tournament, and in response, the defeated Russian woman burst into tears.

The victory brought the Ukrainian over €1 million in prize money and 1 000 rating points. Thanks to this, Kostyuk returned to the top twenty players in the world rankings.

This is Kostyukʼs seventh appearance in the main draw of the Madrid tournament. His best result before that was the quarterfinals last season.

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