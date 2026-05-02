Russians launched 163 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses and what are the consequences

On the night of May 2, Russian forces launched 163 strike drones over Ukraine, almost 100 of them “Shaheds”. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 142 air targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

17 drones were hit in 12 locations, and debris fell in two more locations.

Six people, including a child, were injured in a strike on a private sector building in the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv region. A Russian drone also flew into a window of an apartment on the 12th floor of a high-rise building in Kharkiv at night. The drone did not detonate, but two people were injured.

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This morning, the Russians hit a minibus with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, killing two people and injuring seven more passengers. Among them were four municipal service workers.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олександр Прокудін / Telegram

In Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), three people were injured in a Russian attack, a five-story building and a dozen cars were damaged. The enemy also struck in Kryvyi Rih, where a fire broke out.

The Russians again attacked the port infrastructure of Izmail in the Odesa region. The warehouse and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

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