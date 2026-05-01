“Ukrzaliznytsia” is updating ticket refund rules from May 2. What will change

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is introducing new rules for refunding tickets for domestic flights from May 2, 2026.

This was reported by the company.

The changes apply only to trips within Ukraine. For military personnel who purchase tickets through "Army+", the conditions remain unchanged — they will be refunded 100% of the ticket price before the train departs.

For other passengers, the amount of compensation will now depend on how many days before the trip the ticket is returned:

in 15-20 days — 100% of the cost will be compensated;

in 10-14 days — 90-95%;

in 5-9 days — 75%;

for 1-4 days — 50%.

Less than 24 hours (but no later than an hour after departure), the passenger will only be refunded the cost of the transportation itself, while the funds for the reserved seat — that is, for a specific seat in the car — will not be compensated.

If the sale opens in less than 14 days (for example, for flights to frontline cities), an adapted refund scale will apply. In this case, the maximum refund will be 95%, and then — according to a similar logic of reduction.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” notes that the new rules should encourage passengers to return tickets earlier if their plans change. It should also make it more difficult for resellers and increase the efficiency of seat sales.

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