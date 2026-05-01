Zelensky reported reforms in the army. Among them are increased payments and new contracts for the military

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the start of a large-scale reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This includes, in particular, an increase in pay and new contracts for the military.

The president announced this on Telegram.

According to Zelensky, the directions of changes were already agreed upon in April, and all the details should be agreed upon in May. The start of the reform is scheduled for June, and the first results are expected then.

One of the main areas will be increasing salaries for military personnel. Zelensky instructed to significantly increase payments taking into account combat experience, efficiency, and participation in battles.

The minimum level for rear positions should be no less than UAH 30 000, while for soldiers on the front lines, payments will be significantly higher. The changes also provide for raises for commanders, sergeants, and officers.

Special attention will be paid to the infantry. The President instructed to introduce special contracts for infantrymen with payments of UAH 250 000-400 000, depending on the combat missions performed.

Another element of the reform will be a change in approaches to staffing units and personnel management. It is planned to strengthen the contract system, which will allow for the establishment of clear terms of service.

There will also be the possibility of a phased release of military personnel who were mobilized earlier, according to specific time criteria.

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