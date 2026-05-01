Son of Norwegian diplomats who organized peace process between Israel and Palestine commits suicide — his parents are linked to Epstein

25-year-old Edward Juul Rod-Larsen — the son of prominent Norwegian diplomats Terje Rod-Larsen and Mona Juul — committed suicide after his parents were accused of having ties to American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Times reports this, citing the coupleʼs lawyer.

Ruud-Larsen and Juul are best known for their role in organizing secret negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization regarding the 1993 Oslo Accords, which launched the peace process.

In 2016, their story was adapted into a play financed by Jeffrey Epstein, and in 2021, a film was made. In the film, Juul was played by actress Ruth Wilson, known for her role as Jane Eyre in the series of the same name, and her husband was played by Andrew Scott (James Moriarty from the series Sherlock).

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Roode-Larsen and Palestinian National Authority Chairman Yasser Arafat in 2000. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Three days after the corruption investigation into the diplomats began, their son was found dead. According to the investigation, Epstein helped the diplomats buy an apartment and left a legacy of $5 million to each of their two children.

Local media reported that Edward Juul Rod-Larsenʼs parents took him to Epsteinʼs island when he was a child. The couple deny any wrongdoing, but admit they had a close relationship with Epstein.