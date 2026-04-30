Bulgarian parliament proposes to terminate ten-year security agreement with Ukraine

The Bulgarian pro-Russian Renaissance party has registered a draft resolution in parliament to cancel the bilateral security agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine.

This is reported by the Novinite publication.

The document was initiated by the MP Petar Petrov. According to him, the government approved the agreement without the consent of parliament, and the document itself allegedly creates risks for Bulgariaʼs national security due to its long term of validity — the agreement is designed for 10 years.

The security agreement between Sofia and Kyiv was signed on March 30 of this year. Then, the acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gyurov with five ministers, arrived on an official visit to Kyiv and signed the document with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Renaissance party also submitted a separate resolution to cancel Bulgariaʼs agreement to state guarantees worth €1.2 billion. This is part of the guarantees for the €90 billion EU loan program for Ukraine.

The party says that the return of these funds remains uncertain, as it is linked to possible future reparations from the Russian Federation. According to party representatives, the money should be directed primarily to Bulgariaʼs domestic needs due to the difficult economic situation in the country.

It is expected that both draft resolutions will now go through the parliamentary procedure, where they will be discussed by deputies as part of the legislative process.