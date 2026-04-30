Anonymous street artist Banksy has created a new sculpture in the center of the British capital. It is a man in a suit with a flag that flutters and falls on his head, making him literally faceless. The figure steps forward from a pedestal and seems about to fall because he canʼt see where he is going.

Banksy, as usual, did not explain the hidden meaning of his work, only posted a video on his Instagram.

However, the BBC notes that the sculpture was installed in the early morning of April 29 in Waterloo Square in London, where monuments are located that glorify the state and its political and military leaders. In particular, the new sculpture stands next to the Edward VII monument and the Crimean War Memorial.

James Peake, the author of the BBC podcast series The Banksy Story, commented on Banksyʼs new work as follows: "Here we see a brilliant commentary on the arrogant man in power, leaning forward, with the flag completely blocking his view, causing him to fall from his pedestal. Itʼs a beautifully captured moment in time that could never be captured in a statue."

Street artist Banksyʼs works often contain political and social messages, and they appear in public places around the world, including Ukraine. The real identity of Banksy is still unknown.

Although recently Reuters journalists stated that they were able to establish the true identity of Banksy, who has remained anonymous for more than two decades. His murals in the Kyiv region played a key role in this. According to the journalists, his current name is David Jones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.