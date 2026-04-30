Bloomberg: Switzerland prepares for referendum on population limit at 10 million people

Switzerland is preparing for a referendum on limiting the population to 10 million people.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

The vote is scheduled for June 14. If the initiative is supported, the government will be forced to sharply restrict immigration, and in the long term even introduce an almost complete ban on new population influx.

Switzerland is currently home to almost 9.1 million people. Migration is a key factor in Switzerlandʼs population growth: it has increased by around 10% over the past decade, outpacing the EU average.

Foreign workers, attracted by the countryʼs strong economy and low taxes, play a significant role in this. Therefore, such restrictions may cause labor shortages, especially in highly skilled sectors.

The idea to limit immigration emerged amid growing support for right-wing political forces and concerns about housing shortages, transportation congestion, and infrastructure.

If the initiative is approved, Switzerland could also revise its agreements with the EU, particularly on the free movement of people, which would have consequences for the millions of EU citizens who live and work in the country.

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