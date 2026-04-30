Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 206 drones. 18 people injured in Odesa

On the night of April 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 206 strike UAVs, over 140 of them “Shaheds”.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 172 drones. A ballistic missile and 32 UAVs hit 22 locations, and debris fell in nine more places.

The worst-hit city was Odesa, which was hit by several waves of drone attacks. As of 08:11, 18 people were reported injured, 9 of whom are in hospital.

Most of the drones were destroyed by air defense, but dozens of civilian infrastructure objects were damaged as a result of hits and falling debris: multi-story and private residential buildings, a hotel, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a parking lot, private garages, and transport.

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The Russians also struck a private house in the village of Velyky Burluk in the Kharkiv region, injuring a 62-year-old woman.

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