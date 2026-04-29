Ukrainian troops attacked the sanctioned tanker MARQUISE this morning

On the morning of April 29, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy attacked the sanctioned vessel MARQUISE under the Cameroonian flag.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the time of the attack, the ship was about 210 km from Tuapse, Russia, and was likely waiting to be loaded at sea from another vessel. It was without an AIS signal, a system used in shipping to identify ships, their dimensions, course, and other data.

Two kamikaze unmanned sea boats struck the stern of the vessel, near the propeller-steering group and engine room. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The tanker MARQUISE, with a carrying capacity of over 37 000 tons, is under sanctions by Ukraine, the UK, the EU, Switzerland, New Zealand and Canada. The Russians used it to illegally transport petroleum products.

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