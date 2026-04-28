Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv — two people died, there are injured

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kherson region, and Kyiv on April 28. The strikes resulted in deaths and injuries.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strikes. One of the injured is in serious condition. The attacks damaged high-rise buildings, private homes, and infrastructure.

This morning, the Russians attacked a woman with a drone in Molodetsky, Kherson region. She was injured. Later, another drone attack injured a 61-year-old woman.

In Kyiv, the number of injured people has increased to two due to the attack carried out by the Russian army during the day. One of the injured is in hospital. Debris fell in two districts: in Shevchenkivsky (it caused a traffic accident) and in Solomyansky (it fell on a cemetery).

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