In Germany, a police officer was ordered to visit Auschwitz for a Nazi slogan

A court in the Saxon town of Weisswasser has ordered a police officer to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial after he used the Nazi phrase Alles für Deutschland ("Everything for Germany") on social media.

This is reported by Bild.

According to the investigation, 52-year-old Senior Police Commissioner Thomas P. first posted an image with this phrase on WhatsApp, and later repeated it in a comment on Instagram, adding a quote from influencer Katie Hummels.

He was charged with distributing symbols of banned organizations. During the hearing, the man stated that he did not support right-wing radical ideas, but questioned whether using the phrase was considered a crime.

The judge emphasized that a police officer is expected to show special responsibility and understand the historical context. The prosecutor stated that such actions are unacceptable for a law enforcement officer.

Instead of a standard punishment, the court imposed a so-called educational measure: the police officer must register to visit the memorial and take a tour of the former Nazi camp within a year.

If Thomas P. fails to do so, he will have to pay a fine of €4 200. The judge explained that this form of punishment should leave a “lasting effect” and force a deeper understanding of the historical context.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was one of the largest Nazi concentration camps, which existed from late May 1940 to January 1945 near the city of Auschwitz (Poland).

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