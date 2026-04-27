Bahrain strips citizenship of 69 people over ties to Iran

Bahrain has stripped the citizenship of 69 people convicted of contacts with foreign organizations and support for actions related to Iran.

This is reported by the United Arab Emirates newspaper Gulf News.

The decision follows the detention of dozens of people accused of posting materials on social media that allegedly threatened public order in the country.

Bahrain has also tightened controls over internet activity and warned of liability for the spread of dangerous content as part of broader government measures aimed at countering external influences.

Iran has repeatedly attacked Bahrain. In particular, an Iranian drone attack on the morning of March 9 injured at least 32 people, including children, in Bahrain.

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