Babel is following the case of cosmetologist Iryna Borodkina, who works in Kyiv. PGO has begun investigating the death of her patient in Moldova

The opening of the proceedings is evidenced by an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (URPTI), which is at the disposal of the editorial staff of Babel. The case was initiated upon the application of Roman Babutsky, the husband of a woman who died after a procedure in Borodkinaʼs salon in Chisinau.

We have already examined the case of Irina Borodkina in detail. Despite the criminal case in Moldova and the international wanted list of Interpol, Borodkina practices in one of the medical centers in Kyiv. Now her activities are being investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

Case details

On January 30, 2025, 35-year-old businesswoman Lyubov Babutska died during an aesthetic procedure in a cosmetology office in Chisinau. The owner of the institution was Iryna Borodkina. A forensic medical examination established the cause of death: embolism (that is, blockage of a blood vessel after the injection of the drug).

The Moldovan prosecutorʼs office opened criminal proceedings, and Borodkina was put on the international wanted list by Interpol. However, by then Irina Borodkina had already moved to Ukraine.

Babel released the investigation on March 4, 2026. At that time, Iryna Borodkina was working at a medical center in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. She performed manipulations for which a doctor must complete an internship and obtain specialization, in particular in the surgical profile.

As Roman Babutsky told Babel, he filed three applications with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO) — they refused to register the case. Therefore, Roman appealed to the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, which in its ruling obliged prosecutors to begin a pre-trial investigation.

The proceedings were opened on April 21, 2026 under Article 138 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — Iryna Borodkina can be tried for practicing medicine without proper education or permission, if this caused serious consequences.

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