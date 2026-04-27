The National Police, together with European colleagues, exposed a Russian spy network that was preparing murders and terrorist attacks

The National Police, together with European colleagues, have exposed a Russian spy network that was preparing murders and terrorist attacks in Ukraine and EU countries. The network included citizens of Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Latvia, and Greece.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

The groupʼs goal was to weaken the security of Ukraine and its partners through cyberattacks, information operations, and sabotage. They planned a series of serious crimes, including contract killings and terrorist attacks.

Participants performed various roles: gathering intelligence, providing logistics, preparing means for crimes. They communicated through secure channels, using anonymous accounts and temporary SIM cards.

The targets included Ukrainian journalists, military intelligence officers, and foreigners: a Russian opposition activist and a Lithuanian who supports Ukraine and criticizes Russian policies. They were monitored, their movements and contacts collected, and then their assassinations planned.

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Police documented direct contacts of some of the participants with Russian special services and the recruitment of Ukrainians, including minors, displaced persons, and socially vulnerable people. The group also planned new terrorist attacks, including to disrupt military aid to Ukraine.

The funding was channeled through a multi-level scheme involving front individuals, banks, and cryptocurrency. Cyber police traced the transaction chains and confirmed the use of crypto assets.

As part of the operation, arrests were made in Lithuania and other EU countries, searches were carried out in Ukraine, Poland and Greece. Those who financed and coordinated the activities were also identified. Lithuanian law enforcement officers have identified 13 suspects: 9 have been detained, European arrest warrants have been issued for four. Three have already been extradited to Lithuania, and procedures are ongoing for two more.

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