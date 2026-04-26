Russians attack Ukraine with drones. Foreign ship damaged, fires break out (UPD)

On the night of April 26, the Russians struck Ukraine with 144 attack drones of various types. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 124 Russian drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

19 drones were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in six more.

What is known about the consequences

In the Odesa region, the Russians struck port infrastructure — port and logistics infrastructure facilities, warehouses, technical equipment, tanks, administrative buildings and freight transport were damaged.

A civilian ship flying the flag of Palau was also damaged. Industrial facilities and residential buildings were also hit. One person was injured.

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Due to a Russian attack that occurred late in the evening, there was a fire at an infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

The Russian army also struck Chernihiv. Fires broke out in private homes there, and one drone exploded near a high-rise building. Cars were destroyed in the attack.

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