The US millionaire trampled to death by five elephants while hunting in Africa

A 75-year-old American millionaire Ernie Dosio was killed while hunting antelope in Africa when he was trampled by a group of elephants.

This is reported by The Guardian and Telegraph.

An American man and a group of other hunters, while hunting in the dense rainforest of the Central African country of Gabon, unexpectedly came across a herd of five female elephants with their calves.

The animals were surprised to meet the humans and knocked the man down. He was unable to defend himself because he had lost his weapon and was trampled by the elephants.

The safari organizer Collect Africa confirmed the millionaireʼs death and said that the deceasedʼs guide suffered serious injuries.

Ernie Dacio was the owner of Pacific AgriLands Inc, which managed more than 12 000 acres of vineyards in the United States and also sold winemaking equipment. Over the years, he amassed a large collection of hunting trophies, including elephants and lions. The man was well known at the Sacramento Safari Club.

Gabon is home to an estimated 95 000 forest elephants, the majority of the worldʼs population of the endangered species. Every year, trophy hunters kill tens of thousands of the animals worldwide. Legal hunting tours in Africa are popular with wealthy Americans, including the sons of the US President Donald Trump.

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