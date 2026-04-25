Russians attacked Dnipro with missiles and drones for 20 hours. 8 people died, 49 were injured (UPD)

Russian troops shelled Dnipro for almost a full day on April 25. Eight people were killed and 49 others were injured in several waves of attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

The Russians attacked residential buildings, a gas station, businesses, kindergartens, and a clinic. Five children were among the injured. 23 people are in hospitals, two of them in serious condition.

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In addition to Dnipro, the Nikopolsky and Sinelnykivsky districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region were under enemy attack throughout the day. The Russians struck with drones and artillery. Six people were injured.

UPD at 19:30: On the evening of April 25, the Russians continued to strike the Dnipro River, injuring ten more people. Among them are children aged 11 and 14. Eight of the injured are in hospital in moderate condition.

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