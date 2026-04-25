Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Lyman direction saw an elderly woman walking on a road that was being shot at from a drone. A ground robotic complex (GRC) was sent to pick her up for evacuation.

This was reported by the Third Army Corps, to which the 60th Separate Rifle Brigade belongs.

The military gave the coordinates to the “Cerberus” unit, which brought a robot to evacuate the woman. In order not to scare her, they covered the ground robotic complex (GRC) with a blanket and left a sign: "Granny, get in."

Seeing the GRC, the grandmother sat on it. The woman was taken to a safe place, where she was taken by the military. The evacuated woman is 77 years old, 53 of which she lived in her own house, which was destroyed by the Russians.

Three more civilians who were leaving on foot were escorted by drones to an evacuation point. They and their grandmother were taken out of the combat zone and handed over to the “Angels of the Troika” shelter service. The operation lasted four hours in total.

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