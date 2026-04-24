Reuters: The US wants to suspend Spainʼs NATO membership because the country did not support the operation against Iran

The United States is considering ways to punish countries that did not support Washington in its war with Iran. One idea is to suspend Spainʼs membership in NATO.

This was reported by Reuters, citing an American official who saw an internal Pentagon email.

Washington is also considering the possibility of removing representatives of "problem countries" from important or prestigious positions in NATO and revising its position on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, which belong to Great Britain. The islands want to transfer to Argentina, whose president is a friend of Donald Trump.

The United States considers Spain unfriendly because the country has not allowed its bases and airspace to be used to strike Iran. The source did not specify how the United States would achieve Spainʼs withdrawal from NATO.

And Great Britain did not allow the US to attack Iran from its bases.

According to the source, Washington wants to send a "strong signal" to NATO allies in order to "reduce the feeling of privilege on the part of Europeans".

NATO and Spainʼs reaction

A NATO official told the BBC that the organizationʼs treaty "does not include any provisions for suspension of NATO membership or expulsion".

"We donʼt work with emails. We work with official documents and positions of the government, in this case the United States," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In early March, Spain denied the US use of joint bases in Rota and Moron (Andalusia), and also rejected all flights related to operations against Iran, including tankers. At the end of March, Spain also closed its airspace to US aircraft involved in attacks on Iran.

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