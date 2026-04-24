Emmanuel Macron to retire from politics after presidential term ends

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will retire from politics after his presidential term ends in 2027.

He said this in a conversation with students of the French-Cypriot school in Nicosia, writes Le Figaro.

"I wasnʼt involved in politics before and I wonʼt be involved in politics after this," he stated in the debate.

Macron also admitted that the most difficult thing in the last period of his two five-year terms was defending his achievements while at the same time having the energy to correct what "was not done well".

Macron has been President of France since 2017 and was re-elected for a second term in 2022. Before becoming president, he was Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs.

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