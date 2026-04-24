Russians hit Ukraine with two “Iskanders” and a hundred drones. There are casualties in Odesa

The Russians launched 107 drones and two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles into Ukraine overnight. Air defenses neutralized 96 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Both missiles and 10 drones hit 9 places, with debris falling on two more.

Odesa

Odesa suffered the most during the night attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were hit there: several high-rise buildings were destroyed, fires broke out. A couple died, and 14 more people were injured.

In addition, the drone hit a merchant ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis heading to one of the ports in the region. A fire broke out on board, which the crew quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

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Mykolaiv region

As a result of the morning attack by the “Shahed” and falling debris, two people were injured — a 45-year-old woman received minor injuries, and a 68-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Both victims received medical assistance on the spot and refused hospitalization.

In addition, two private houses were damaged.

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