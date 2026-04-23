The Ministry of Defense launches a new level of “small” air defense — interceptors can now be controlled from thousands of kilometers away

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is implementing a new approach to air defense — remote control of interceptor drones at significant distances.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

He recalled that last year, through Brave1, the development and testing of remote control technology for interceptor drones was initiated, and today there is already a confirmed result — the shooting down of targets at distances of hundreds and thousands of kilometers.

"Ukraine is the first in the world to systematically scale up remote control of interceptor drones. This is an example of implementing defense innovations and forming a new standard of air defense," Fedorov noted.

The new approach means the pilot is no longer tied to a position, as the drone can be controlled from a safe location in Ukraine or even abroad. Fedorov emphasizes that this increases the effectiveness of interception, minimizes risks for operators, and allows for the scaling of capabilities without being tied to the front.

Currently, more than 10 manufacturers have integrated this solution into their systems.

The Minister of Defense added that the next step in protecting Ukrainian skies is 100% detection of Russian air targets and 95% neutralization.

“Small air defense” is a collective name for the lower echelons of Ukraine’s air defense system, which operate at low altitudes and ranges, focusing on destroying UAVs, kamikaze drones, and cruise missiles. The “small” air defense includes mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft guns, MANPADS (man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems), interceptor drones, and electronic warfare.

At the end of January, Defense Minister Fedorov reported that the command of the “small air defense” was being formed under the leadership of the new deputy commander of the Air Force Pavlo Yelizarov. This direction was headed by Yevhen Khlebnikov, an officer with combat and management experience. He served in the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, worked in the General Staff in the direction of air defense development.

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