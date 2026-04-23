A police officer and four TRC soldiers were taken into custody for 60 days in Odesa. They are suspected of extorting $30 000 and kidnapping

A police officer and four TRC soldiers were taken into custody for 60 days without bail. They are suspected of extorting $30 000 from a mobilized person, kidnapping, and robbery committed by a group of individuals with the use of violence.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The investigation believes that the TRC soldiers kidnapped the man, used force and threats, and demanded money from him to avoid mobilization. The group worked on a tip from a local who worked at the TRC and was looking for potential victims.

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The prosecution requested detention because it believes that the suspects may hide from the investigation, influence the victim, and interfere with the investigation.

The victim has a broken rib and is in the hospital.

The TRC employees and a police officer were detained on April 21. At that time, the heads of the Odesa TRC and the Peresypsky district TRC were suspended from duty and an investigation was launched. According to the investigation, the man was driven around the city, beaten, threatened with reprisals, and extorted $30 000.

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