A TRC car hit a woman in Lviv. Police have launched an investigation

Police in Lviv are investigating a collision between a service vehicle of the territorial recruit center (TCK) and a woman.

This was reported by the Lviv region police.

According to preliminary investigation data, during the document check, a “SsangYong Rexton” TRC official car hit a 57-year-old local resident who wanted to prevent the car from leaving the yard. She is currently in the hospital.

Police officers who were nearby and witnessed the incident caught up with the TRC car. They then identified the driver and invited him to the police station. The police have launched an internal investigation.

The Lviv TRC and the Joint Police Department said that during the verification of documents, the man began to resist. The TRC servicemen found out that he was wanted. Then his wife appeared at the scene, started a conflict and wanted to close the gate to the yard.

The institution claims that a video from the scene, which is being circulated on the Internet, shows that the accident occurred because of a pedestrian.

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