The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 155 drones last night. How many were shot down

On the night of April 23, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 155 strike drones, almost 100 of them “Shaheds”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 139 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Another 11 drones were hit in nine locations, with debris falling in four places.

Dnipro, in particular, was under attack: there the Russians hit a 13-story building, killing two people and injuring another 10.

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