Russians hit high-rise building in Dnipro, three people killed (UPD)

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of April 23. In the regional center, they hit a high-rise building, there are casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

As of 10:26, three people were killed and ten others were injured in the attack on the Dnipro River. Among the injured are two girls, ages 9 and 14, who are in the hospital.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kryvyi Rih was also under attack, an infrastructure facility was hit there, and a fire broke out.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.