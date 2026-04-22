Ukraine records first case of new coronavirus “Cicada”. Ministry of Health names symptoms

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health has recorded the first case of the new form of coronavirus "Cicada".

This was written about on the Ministry of Health website.

The new subvariant of the virus, “Cicada”, was first detected in South Africa in November 2024. It has since spread to at least 23 countries. It was named “Cicada” because of its resemblance to an insect, as it can remain dormant for years without spreading.

According to WHO estimates, there are currently no signs that the virus could cause a large-scale wave of disease.

Symptoms of the "Cicada" subvariant:

cold;

high temperature;

cough;

headache;

fatigue;

loss of smell or taste;

eye irritation and rash.

The Ministry of Health recommends booster vaccination to avoid severe disease for adults and children with weak immunity or other diseases, pregnant women, people aged 60+, and those at risk of severe disease and death due to coronavirus infection. The vaccine is also recommended for representatives of professional risk groups (e.g., doctors, teachers, military personnel, and others).

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in March of this year that from 2024 to 2026, cases of "Cicada" were also recorded in Mozambique, the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Denmark.

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