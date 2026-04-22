National Police: “U420” network is linked to large-scale drug trafficking group “Khimprom”

Law enforcement officers have uncovered the connection between the “U420” network and the large-scale group "Khimprom", which produces and sells synthetic drugs.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the National Police.

According to the investigation, Khimprom was created by a 36-year-old Russian citizen under the pseudonym "Mexican". Since 2019, he has been on the international wanted list and, hiding abroad, continues to remotely coordinate the activities of members of the criminal network and the distribution of financial flows.

One of the areas of activity of “Khimprom” was the “U420” project. Through it, products containing synthetic cannabinoids were sold throughout the country. Taking advantage of loopholes in the law, the participants imported these substances into Ukraine, and then manufactured and distributed products containing them.

To hide the profits from drug trafficking, the organizers created a complex financial scheme. They used fake private entrepreneurs (“drops”) — so far, 145 such drops have been identified, which were controlled from a single IP address. They were used to launder money and control its movement. For example, in just two days, UAH 56 million were transferred to the account of one such private entrepreneurs. “Crypto” wallets were also used to legalize income.

In addition to drug trafficking, “Khimprom” is involved in fraudulent call centers that have been swindling money from Europeans. At least 50 episodes of fraud are known, with losses exceeding UAH 50 million.

Law enforcement also learned of an incident in which gang members intimidated a man and his family by making up a $700 000 debt. They set fire to and blew up his property, and collected and distributed personal information. In total, police documented more than 30 such violent crimes.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted more than 70 searches and detained 23 people, including the groupʼs co-organizers. Three of those detained have already been convicted.

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