On April 21, the Russian army lost another 1 140 of its soldiers killed and wounded at the front, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Also, in the past 24 hours, the Russians lost a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 1 026 operational-tactical-level UAVs, and 162 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. But there are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of November 2025, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona had collected the names of 152 142 Russian servicemen who died. Of these, 67% were from rural areas and cities with a population of up to 100 000 people. Less than half of Russiaʼs population lives in such settlements.

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