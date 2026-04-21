Singer Dua Lipa helped raise funds for a pickup truck for Ukrainian military medics

British singer Dua Lipa joined the fundraising drive for the First Independent Medical Battalion.

This was reported in the unit.

“The likelihood that Dua Lipa will help raise funds for a car for our unit is not high… But it is never zero. Thank you for this powerful pickup truck, which was raised at the ʼService95ʼ event. It will help us in carrying out life-saving missions in the combat zone,” the military noted.

In March, the “Service-95” platform, founded by Dua Lipa, supported a charity event organized by “Driving Ukraine”. The event in London was aimed at raising funds for cars for the Ukrainian military.

“Driving Ukraine” is a British non-profit organization founded by Finn Watt. Since 2022, it has delivered over 300 vehicles to the Ukrainian military.

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