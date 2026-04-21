Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to fly to Moscow for the May 9 parade via Poland after the Baltic states previously denied him permission. Warsaw has already received a request from Bratislava for permission to fly.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry Maciej Wewier in a comment to the PAP agency.

According to him, Slovakiaʼs request is currently being analyzed. Before that, Fico complained that Lithuania and Latvia did not allow him to fly through their territory to Moscow. Later, Estonia joined the neighborsʼ decision, as it did last year.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry noted that no country can use Estonian airspace to strengthen ties with Russia at a time when the Russian Federation continues to violate international norms, commit aggression against Ukraine, and threaten the security of all of Europe.

Despite the ban from these countries, Fico said he would look for alternative routes to get to the Russian capital on May 9.

Last year, the Slovak prime minister still arrived for the parade in Moscow, despite the Baltic states’ ban on flying over their territories. Fico flew through Hungary, Romania, the Black Sea, and Georgia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was also at the parade.

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