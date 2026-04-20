A German citizen was arrested in Russia — she is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian special services

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the detention of a 57-year-old German citizen on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian special services.

This is reported by the German media outlet Tagesschau.

FSB says a German woman wanted to carry out a terrorist attack near a law enforcement agency building. She had explosives in her backpack. The woman was arrested near a police station in the city of Pyatigorsk, in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, FSB claims to have found the detaineeʼs accomplice, a man from Central Asia, who was allegedly supposed to remotely detonate the bomb "to kill as many officers as possible".

Russian intelligence officials say the man and woman confessed to the crime and explained that they took the explosives from caches equipped by Ukrainian intelligence agencies. However, there is currently no evidence of this.

The publication notes that Russiaʼs accusations could not be independently verified. German authorities have not commented on the incident.

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