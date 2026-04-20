The military denied claims about the alleged threat of a semi-encirclement of Sumy. The Russians are still more than 35 km from the city

A message was circulating online about the alleged threat of a semi-encirclement of the city of Sumy from the north and east due to active assaults by the Russian army. The Ukrainian military denies this.

The Kursk Group of Forces notes that the situation in the direction is currently stable and controlled, and no breakthroughs by Russian troops have been recorded.

"Everywhere the Russians tried to carry out assault operations in the area of responsibility of the Kursk submarine, they received and continue to receive a decent rebuff, without having any success. Therefore, the information disseminated by some media has nothing to do with reality," the military noted.

The joint forces group responsible for the defense of the southern part of the Sumy region adds that Russian troops were able to advance into the territory of the Sumy region approximately 3-4 km from the state border.

Скриншот DeepState

After several months of attempts, they managed to capture several villages directly on the border, including Hrabovske and Myropilske. At the same time, the Russians are still more than 35 km from the city of Sumy.

"All attempts by the enemy to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine are being prevented and stopped in time. The occupiers will not succeed, and they should keep their ʼdreamsʼ of any ʼencirclementʼ and ʼencirclementʼ to themselves," the group emphasized.