A man opened fire and killed 8 children in the US. He was eliminated

On April 19, a man opened fire on a school, killing eight children and wounding two others, in Shreveport (Louisiana).

AP writes about this, citing data from local police.

Law enforcement is calling the incident a "domestic shooting". They said the man opened fire in several locations. The victims ranged in age from one to 14. Some of them were relatives of the shooter.

According to preliminary information, the shooter acted alone. The motive for his crime has not yet been established.

After the attack, the suspect stole a car and tried to flee. Police shot him during a pursuit. The mayor of Shreveport called the incident the most tragic in history.