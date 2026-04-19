Sybiha: Ukraine turned to Turkey for help in organizing the meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Ukraine has turned to Turkey with a proposal to organize a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia — Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin — through the mediation of Presidents Recep Erdogan and Donald Trump.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukraine is ready for such a meeting, but the Russian side is avoiding it.

"Putin is now in hiding. And the Ukrainian president is ready for such a meeting. We want to end this war. We have effective proposals. We hope for the role of Turkey, which can play and accelerate the peace process," added Sybiha.

Sybiha believes that Turkey has the capacity to make "truly unprecedented, unique achievements in diplomacy".

"I know how Turkish diplomacy, which I rate very highly, works both formally and behind the scenes. They are very effective. And this must be taken into account and this potential must be used, because Turkey is also interested in ending Russian aggression," the minister said.

On April 9, Ukrainian President Zelensky said he was ready to meet Putin in person, but not in Kyiv or Moscow. He said there were many places where it could be done — “in the Middle East, in Europe, in the United States, anywhere”.

Subsequently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his willingness to facilitate direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.