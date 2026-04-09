Zelensky: The US ignored evidence of cooperation between Russia and Iran. They trust Putin, and thatʼs a shame

The US ignored evidence that Russia helped Iran attack American bases in the Middle East because it trusts Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in the podcast The Rest is Politics, quoted by Italian radio RAI.
According to him, he tried to draw the White Houseʼs attention, in particular, to the fact that Russian satellites were photographing energy facilities in the Persian Gulf countries and Israel, as well as American bases, and transmitting this data to Iran to coordinate attacks. But the United States did not react to this information.
"I said this publicly. Have we heard the US reaction to Russia, that they should stop this? The problem is that they trust Putin. And this is a shame," Zelensky emphasized.
He added that US President Donald Trumpʼs team does not fully understand Russiaʼs real intentions.
Zelensky also noted that the US is now more focused on the Middle East, so the trilateral talks with Russia have been postponed, but “we will restart them”.
Before that, Zelensky said that he had suggested that the American delegation come to Kyiv for talks at the level of technical groups — this is an alternative to the trilateral meeting. He added that he had already received “positive signals” from partners regarding such a proposal.
The President of Ukraine once again emphasized that he is ready to meet with Putin in person. Not in Kyiv or Moscow, but "there are many places where it can be done — in the Middle East, in Europe, in the United States, anywhere".
Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine cannot simply give up Donbas, as this would allow Russia to occupy Ukraineʼs strongest positions without losses, and then attack Kharkiv and other key cities. A split in society, according to the president, is exactly what Putin wants.
The Ukrainian president also added that he has good relations with the US president and is one of the few people who tells Trump what he thinks. He said that few people can tell the US president that he is not always right.
“Who has a better relationship with Trump than me? I think we have a good relationship,” Zelensky believes.
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