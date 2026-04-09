Zelensky: The US ignored evidence of cooperation between Russia and Iran. They trust Putin, and thatʼs a shame

The US ignored evidence that Russia helped Iran attack American bases in the Middle East because it trusts Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in the podcast The Rest is Politics, quoted by Italian radio RAI. According to him, he tried to draw the White Houseʼs attention, in particular, to the fact that Russian satellites were photographing energy facilities in the Persian Gulf countries and Israel, as well as American bases, and transmitting this data to Iran to coordinate attacks. But the United States did not react to this information. "I said this publicly. Have we heard the US reaction to Russia, that they should stop this? The problem is that they trust Putin. And this is a shame," Zelensky emphasized.

He added that US President Donald Trumpʼs team does not fully understand Russiaʼs real intentions. Zelensky also noted that the US is now more focused on the Middle East, so the trilateral talks with Russia have been postponed, but “we will restart them”. Before that, Zelensky said that he had suggested that the American delegation come to Kyiv for talks at the level of technical groups — this is an alternative to the trilateral meeting. He added that he had already received “positive signals” from partners regarding such a proposal.