SBU hits three Russian ships in temporarily occupied Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit three Russian ships in temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported to SBU.
These are the large landing ship of the Russian Navy "Yamal", a warship of an unidentified type, and another large landing ship of the Russian Navy "Azov".
The military also likely struck the Project 21980 anti-sabotage boat "Grachonok".
In addition, the SBUʼs "Alpha" drones damaged the antenna block of the "Dolphin" communication system, the MR-10M1 "Mys-M1" radar systems, and fuel tanks at the "Yugtorsan" oil depot.
- In the morning, the Ukrainian military reported that they had targeted four oil refining facilities on Russian territory, and also struck Russian repair units.
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