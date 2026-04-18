Three men tried to attack military personnel in the premises of TRC of the Lviv region

Three men tried to attack military personnel in the premises of a territorial recruit center (TRC) of the Lviv region. Two of them were detained, and another is being sought.
This is stated in a statement by the Lviv TRC.
The incident occurred on the evening of April 17 in the city of Yavoriv. At around 10:20 PM, unknown individuals broke into the building and attempted to attack the security platoon.
The attack was stopped — law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and detained two participants, and a pre-trial investigation is underway. The third attacker is currently being sought.
- The Kyiv TRC, citing the National Police, wrote that as of April 12, 620 attacks on the TRC employees had been recorded since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.
- The largest number of cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region — 69, Kyiv — 53, and Dnipropetrovsk region — 45. 24 cases of attacks on TRC were recorded in the Kyiv region.
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