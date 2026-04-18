Three men tried to attack military personnel in the premises of TRC of the Lviv region

Three men tried to attack military personnel in the premises of a territorial recruit center (TRC) of the Lviv region. Two of them were detained, and another is being sought.

This is stated in a statement by the Lviv TRC.

The incident occurred on the evening of April 17 in the city of Yavoriv. At around 10:20 PM, unknown individuals broke into the building and attempted to attack the security platoon.

The attack was stopped — law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and detained two participants, and a pre-trial investigation is underway. The third attacker is currently being sought.

The Kyiv TRC, citing the National Police, wrote that as of April 12, 620 attacks on the TRC employees had been recorded since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The largest number of cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region — 69, Kyiv — 53, and Dnipropetrovsk region — 45. 24 cases of attacks on TRC were recorded in the Kyiv region.

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