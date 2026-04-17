Seven more children returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region

Seven more children were returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

These are six boys and one girl, aged between 3 and 17, as well as an adult orphan girl. All of them were subjected to pressure from the occupation authorities.

In particular, an 11-year-old girl was forced to participate in paramilitary activities at school. When she refused, she was bullied by teachers. Due to the constant stress, the child began to have health problems.

A 17-year-old boy was taken by deception to a so-called camp, where he was forced to sing the Russian anthem. He was threatened with isolation if he refused. After his return, he went into hiding because patrols were looking for teenagers to serve summonses.

According to the “Bring Kids Back UA” initiative, over 20 000 children have been deported or forcibly displaced. However, the real figure may be higher: open sources indicate 744 000 deported children.

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