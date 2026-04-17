Reuters: The US warns allies in Europe of delays in arms deliveries due to war with Iran

The US has warned some European allies about delays in the delivery of weapons they have already paid for. The reason is the war with Iran, which is depleting American stocks.

This is reported by Reuters, citing five sources.

These are deliveries that were supposed to take place under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Some of these weapons have already been paid for by European countries, but have not yet been received — now their delivery may be postponed.

Sources say the delays will affect several countries, including the Baltics and Scandinavia, with Washington explaining this by shifting resources to the Middle East.

These are different types of ammunition for both offensive and defensive operations. Because of this, some countries are increasingly considering purchasing European-made weapons instead of American ones.

The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote at the end of March that the Pentagon is considering transferring some of the weapons intended for Kyiv to the Middle East — in particular, interceptor missiles for air defense.

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