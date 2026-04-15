Elon Muskʼs father wants to resettle white “refugees” from South Africa to Russia

South African entrepreneur Errol Musk, father of SpaceX founder Elon Musk, plans to grant farmers from his country refugee status in Russia.

This is stated in the material of Agence France-Presse, RFI reports.

A source among Russian officials said that the move to Russia of 50 Afrikaner families is in question.

Errol Musk explained his position. In an interview with the Russian publication "Gubernia 33", white farmers are being persecuted in the Republic of South Africa (South Africa). Musk Sr. has even discussed this project with the governor of the Vladimir region, Alexander Avdeev.

In February 2025, the US President Donald Trump also stated that “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly”. Due to the fact that South Africa passed an expropriation law, Trump put the allocation of money on hold.

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