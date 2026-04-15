BBC: In Britain, migrants pretend to be gay to get asylum despite their visas expiring

In Britain, migrants are being helped to pose as gay men in order to obtain asylum due to sexual harassment.

This is stated in a BBC investigation.

Undercover journalists have discovered that legal consultants and intermediaries are paying people to fabricate stories of persecution based on their sexual orientation, allowing them to stay in the country after their visas expire.

Clients are offered instructions on how to behave, fake confirmations, photos, and even medical certificates. Some go to doctors and feign depression to get additional “evidence”. In one case, a person even lied about their HIV status.

According to the BBC, this scheme is often used not by new migrants, but by those whose student or work visas have expired. They account for around 35% of asylum applications.

One of the consultants said she has been doing this for over 17 years and can even arrange for someone to simulate a same-sex relationship with a client.

Among countries of origin, Pakistani citizens file the most such applications — in 2023 they accounted for about 42% of all applications related to sexual orientation.

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