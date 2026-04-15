Police close case against blogger Spartak Subbota, suspected of forging educational documents

The case of blogger Spartak Subbota, who was suspected of forging educational documents, has been closed.

The Kharkiv region police reported this in response to a request from Babel.

The proceedings were closed in accordance with Clause 3-1, Part 1, Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine — that is, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for bringing charges.

The case of Spartak Subbota

Spartak Subbota gained popularity mainly after launching the show "Podcast Therapy" on YouTube. He had over 500 000 subscribers on his channel.

On April 11, 2023, an investigation was published in which psychologist Ilya Poludyonny accused Subbota of lying about his qualifications. According to him, Subbota most likely does not have a medical education and called himself a candidate of sciences five years before defending his scientific work. Poludyonny also analyzed Spartak Subbotaʼs statements about therapeutic methods and disorders and proved their unscientific nature.

After the publication of the investigation, Subbotaʼs co-host on "Podcast Therapy" Yevhen Yanovich reported that their project was being closed. And on May 10, the Ministry of Education and Science stated that the Register of Education Documents in the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine did not contain information about Spartak Subbotaʼs masterʼs degree, and the ministry did not issue a certificate of recognition of a foreign educational document in Ukraine. The Ministry of Education and Science contacted the police, and they opened a case under the article about forgery of documents.

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