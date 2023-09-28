A criminal case was opened against the blogger Spartak Subbota. Educational documents are being checked for forgery

The National Police in Kyiv is conducting a pre-trial investigation into possible forgery of education documents of blogger Spartak Subbota.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education in response to hromadskeʼs request.

Investigators opened proceedings on April 20 on the grounds of committing an offense prescribed in part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code (forgery of documents, seals, stamps, etc.).