Russians attacked Ukraine with three missiles and 324 drones. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of April 15, the Russians attacked with three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, as well as 324 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack UAVs, and other types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiyske, Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 250 drones were “Shahed”-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 309 Russian drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Ballistic missile hits and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at nine locations, as well as the downing of downed drones at ten locations.

In Dnipro, an administrative building and a high-rise building were damaged by a Russian attack. Three people were injured — women aged 29 and 22, and a man aged 65, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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In Zaporizhzhia, a 74-year-old kiosk saleswoman was killed in a Russian strike at around 5 a.m. A parking lot, a business, a kiosk, and houses were damaged, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Kherson, the Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of the city this morning. A 37-year-old man was hit by the Russian strike. He suffered an explosive injury and contusion, the Regional Military Administration said.

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