Norwegian man with HIV goes into remission after receiving cell transplant from brother — initially treated for cancer

A Norwegian man with HIV has gone into remission after receiving a bone marrow stem cell transplant from his brother, a first in history.

This is reported by France 24, citing a study in the scientific journal Nature Microbiology.

The man had been living with the disease since 2006, but was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2017. When his brother agreed to a stem cell transplant, it turned out that he had a rare genetic mutation that blocks HIV.

The operation was performed in 2020, and within two years the patient had stopped taking drugs that reduce the level of the virus in the body. After analysis, doctors found no traces of HIV in the manʼs blood, intestinal, and bone marrow samples.

The patient is now feeling great and has a lot of energy. Dr. Anders Eyvind Myhre from Oslo University Hospital says the patient has recovered.

The first patient to overcome cancer and HIV with a bone marrow transplant was Timothy Ray Brown. However, 12 years later, his cancer relapsed, leading to his death in September 2020.

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